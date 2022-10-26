SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — It’s one of the happiest times of the year for children as they go door-to-door dressed in their favorite costumes and collect their favorite treats. However, AAA says Halloween is one of the deadliest days of the year for pedestrians.

“Halloween falls on a Monday this year, it’s likely festivities could start as early as the end of the week and continue through the weekend,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “We encourage people who are out celebrating this weekend and on Halloween to be alert, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.”

AAA advises drivers to drive slowly through neighborhoods, avoid looking at their phone or even talking on them while driving and obviously to drive sober.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says nearly one-third of all crash deaths in the United States involve drunk drivers.

AAA encourages trick-or-treaters to cross streets using traffic signals and crosswalks and to look both ways before crossing the road. It also encourages them to walk facing traffic and to the farthest left as possible if there’s no sidewalk.

It also recommends trick-or-treaters to wear light-colored costumes with reflective material, avoid masks that make it harder to see.

Parents are also encouraged to accompany their children as they visit homes and have children carry a glow stick or flashlight so they’re more visible to drivers. Parents are also encouraged to keep an eye on their children and not on their phones.

“Drivers, while out treat-or-treating if you see a disabled vehicle on the roadside, be courteous and Move Over,” said Waiters. “Remember the person broke down could be you, a friend, family member, coworker, or neighbor. Move Over for the safety of others because it is the right thing to do!”