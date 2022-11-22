ATLANTA (WSAV) — AAA is offering a free service to keep impaired drivers off the road during the holiday weekend.

Tow to Go begins Wednesday at 6 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 28. The service has been offered for nearly a quarter century, where it’s taken more than 25,000 impaired drivers off the roads, AAA said.

“AAA is proud to offer this service to help everyone make it home safely this Thanksgiving,” said Montrae Waiters, AAA spokeswoman. “Alcohol, drugs and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive. So do not put yourself at risk. Find a designated driver or ridesharing program. If you are tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we’ll get you to a safe location.”

AAA will dispatch a tow truck to take the driver and their car to a location within a 10-mile radius. Although the service is free, AAA said it should only be used as a last resort. The service is not offered in South Carolina.

AAA predicts this Thanksgiving will be the third-busiest in history. More than 800 people died in car crashes involving a drunk driver between 2016 and 2020 during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.