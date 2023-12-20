SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – If you’re getting into the holiday spirit with some spirits, officials urge you to have a plan to get home safely.

But AAA says as a last resort, Tow to Go is here to help.

“If you’re faced with the decision of driving impaired, put down those keys and pick up the phone to call Tow to Go,” said Montrae Waiters, a spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We’ll dispatch a truck to take you and your vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.”

Services are available in Georgia for free from 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 22, until Tuesday, Jan. 2, whether you’re an AAA member or not. Just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO (855-286-9246).

Here are the guidelines:

Confidential local ride for one person and their vehicle

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Tow to Go may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

In addition to Georgia, Tow to Go is available in Colorado (Denver), Florida, Indiana (Fort Wayne/South Bend), Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina (Charlotte), North Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

Now in its 25th year, Tow to Go has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road, according to AAA.