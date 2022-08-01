SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Students at Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools are heading back to class this week, which means drivers should be prepared for school zone rules to go into effect.

“This is your time to show up and to help keep our schools and students safe,” says Terry Enoch, the chief of campus police.

AAA and SCCPSS teamed up Monday to remind drivers about school zone road safety.

“We have several neighborhood schools and it’s important that motorists pay attention,” says Enoch.

From distracted drivers to failing to stop for pedestrians, dangerous driving practices put students and motorists at risk.

“In a recent survey, over 30% of the people admitted to using their cell phones as they’re driving through school zones. In that same survey they have admitted that they drive past school busses while the lights are on,” says Garrett Townsend, the director of public affairs for AAA.

According to the Georgia Department of Education, some 11,000 Georgia bus drivers reported that over the course of one day, nearly 8,000 motorists failed to stop while school bus lights were flashing.

“The National Highway Safety Administration data shows the safest way for a child to get to and from school every day is riding a school bus, but yet the most dangerous time of that day is when they get on and off the bus. That’s because the threat they face from people who illegally pass school busses,” says Robert Hydrick, the communications director for the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

Another big safety concern is people failing to slow down in school zones to the posted speed limit.

“Slow down; those posted signs are there for a specific reason in school zones,” Townsend said.

Once kids head back to class, the Chatham County Police Department reactivates its school zone speeding cameras — which police say reduced speeding by 93% this past school year.

“I want to remind you that speed cameras are also there assisting our municipal police departments in traffic enforcement, so be mindful they’re all over the county, unincorporated areas as well,” says Enoch.

The first day of school is this Wednesday, August 3rd. School speed zone cameras will turn on an hour before classes start and will operate through dismissal.