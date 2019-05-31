A veteran and his family receive a mortgage free home Video

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) - A veteran and his family are moving into a new mortgage-free home thanks to an organization called Building Homes for Heroes.

Applause greeted veteran Cpl. Douglas Kinard and his family as they arrived at their forever home.

Kinard is a Purple Heart recipient who was hurt while serving in the Army and now suffers from physical and mental disabilities.

But now the family has a place to call their own thanks to Building Homes for Heroes. The company helps get former service members on the road to recovery, by modifying their homes to suit their needs.

Wife Britnee said this whole experience has given her a mix of emotions.

" I'm overwhelmed, excited, scared, blessed. But, blessed really," Britnee said.

She also said the home gives her family a sense of belonging. A few years ago they were homeless after losing everything in a hurricane. Now the family said they have something to make them feel secure again.

"We've been given more than we ever lost so that's amazing. Our kids have beds to sleep in and a safe place to call home that they can never lose so that's promising to our family," Britnee explained.

The family is also excited about the home's new features.

" Y'all have seen my dog right, I have no carpet. That means no dog hairs stuck in the carpet. Fabulous," Britnee said.

Corporal Douglas said the new home makes it much easier to live with his disabilities. Improving his quality of life.

" Accessibility. In the bathroom, the accessibility to that large bathtub. The kitchen...it's great," Douglas said.