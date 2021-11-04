A united push for coastal dining and shopping event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – On Saturday more than 50 businesses in Bryan, Chatham, Effingham, and Liberty Counties will join together to give back to local community members.

“I saw my friends and neighbors for the first time line up to get food for their families to feed them. They were laid off of their jobs. We are still in an economic crunch right now. We have not come out of it,” Savannah Chatham County Public School System Police Chief Terry Enoch described.

With an ongoing push for recovery, many families are still working to make ends meet. Enoch said of district’s more than 38 thousand students, he regularly sees families who are overwhelmed by financial constraints.

24E Design Co. Owner Ruel Joyner attributed local businesses as the backbone of the nation’s economy. He said while times have been tough, those moments often push communities to innovate ways to adapt and survive.

“To say that it’s been a challenge is an understatement, but that’s what brings out the best in small business. That’s what brings out the best in families.”

The pandemic put an emphasis on the need for local resources. The United Way of the Coastal Empire said their mission is to continue to improve lives by mobilizing the caring power of community.

“This organization was created by our community for our community to support each other in 1938 in response to the Great Depression and we have been sustained year after year, decade after decade by the community. This is an asset that belongs to the community,” Brynn Grant the President of the charity explained.

The United Way said they hope the community will be that support on Saturday, November 6th, for the United Day Shop and Dine Event.

“We, like pearls, can transform our circumstances, our priorities, and our communities when we come together; because the things that challenge us also make us stronger,” Cecilia Russo Turner the Campaign Chair added

The event offers an opportunity for community members to support locally owned stores and the United Way’s 89 programs that help more than 200 thousand people annually.

“The need is great and I can tell you that every dollar counts to needy families and children,” Enoch said adding his hope that people will continue to step up to support those most at risk in our communities.

Click HERE to learn more about Saturday’s event.