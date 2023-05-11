SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A couple of weeks ago I caught my first show at the Tybee Post Theater. It was a delightful experience, so I reached out to see what they have planned for the summer… and it’s a lot!

The theater’s Executive Director Evan Goetz stopped by First News at 4 to talk about their summer offerings.

This summer, the theater is trying to get more people reading through a partnership with Live Oak Library’s Tybee Island branch.

Each Thursday and Friday, the theatre will show movies based on books. If you check out the book associated with the film and bring it to the theater (digital books count), you get a free popcorn. (And Goetz says the popcorn is really good!)

Tybee Post Theater will also host a variety of tribute bands throughout the summer. The concerts will feature acts paying tribute to bands like Styx, Kansas, Pink Floyd, The Cars and Fleetwood Mac.

Watch the interview above to find out about plans to expand the Tybee Post Theater’s footprint on the island.

To find out more about upcoming shows, tickets, and ways financially support the nonprofit theater, click here.