A double-masked mayor again promotes mask-wearing, especially on public transportation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – “This is an opportunity to model behavior,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson while wearing two layers of masks at his weekly press briefing.

He is asking others — per a suggestion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) — to do the same. But he says at the very least, residents should wear one mask, especially when taking public transportation like Chatham Area Transit (CAT).

An order from the CDC now requires them on public transportation.

“On a bus, you can only create so much distance,” said Mayor Johnson. “People get off, but the driver stays on. If it’s in the air, it’s in the air, so we want people to be respectful and mindful of that.”

The mayor is also putting his weight behind a letter from the United States Conference of Mayors to high-ranking congressmen and women.

The letter urges congressional leaders to “take immediate action on comprehemsive coronavirus relief legislation.”

It goes on to say that “$350 billion in direct relief to state and local governments included in President Biden’s American Rescue Plan would allow cities to preserve critical public sector jobs and help drive our economic recovery.”

Read the full letter below:

Johnson is one of more than 400 bipartisan mayors from across the country who signed it.

“I’ve been encouraged by President Biden’s willingness to listen,” said the mayor, who again repeated a message he has touted since the beginning of the pandemic.

This time, he’s touting it alongside the president’s message to wear masks during the first 100 days of his administration.

“I again reiterate my call for all Savannahians to keep the faith and follow the science,” he said.

On Monday, the Coastal Health District reported a 7-day rolling average of 244 new coronavirus cases. The record of 256 new cases was set in July of last year.