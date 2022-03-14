SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Olga Manney describes her hometown Kyiv as a beautiful place filled with friendly people. It’s unfamiliar to her now, after being torn apart by Russian forces.

Manney moved to the U.S. in 2015 and visits Ukraine typically twice a year. Her most recent visit was last year. On Feb. 24, Manney said her life froze when she received a text message from a friend telling her Russia invaded her home country.

“I’m just existing,” the Savannah resident said. “I’m not living anymore. I don’t wake up, it’s just a cup of coffee. I wake up and I immediately contact my friends and family and ask if they’re OK, if they’re safe. That’s the number one priority for me.”

Manney’s family still lives in Ukraine and is in the western part of the country, after hiding in a bunker in the capital city. She said she talks to them once every hour, but wishes she could be there to comfort them.

“My family, they don’t want to go anywhere else,” Manney said. “They’re staying in the west and they’re still hoping this is going to be over in a couple of weeks and they can go back home. My grandpa didn’t want to leave Kyiv. He said ‘it’s my home, why should we leave?’”

A proud Ukrainian, Manney wants people to know her country is fighting for freedom and democracy not only for themselves, but for the whole world.

“This is a crime against humanity and this is a genocide against Ukrainians,” she said.

“A lot of my friends tell me ‘I hope I’m going to talk to you tomorrow, if I’m going to be alive.'” Manney continued. “That’s the biggest tragedy. That it happened so fast and still sometimes I don’t understand why this is happening. I feel like it’s just a nightmare. I’m going to wake up and none of this is going to exist. And I wake up, I check the news and I realize that it’s not a nightmare. It’s our reality right now.”

Manney said she plans to go back to Ukraine once the conflict is over to help with recovery and rebuilding efforts.

For people in the U.S. looking to help, Manney said the best thing to do is donate money to a reputable organization, such as United Help Ukraine or the Red Cross Ukraine.