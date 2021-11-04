A clinic sponsored by St. Joseph’s/Candler and SCCPSS is training local students while promoting community health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — St. Joseph’s/Candler and the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System are partnering with Beach High School to host a community health clinic.

“We are super excited about this community education and wellness clinic here at Beach High School because one of the main goals of our healthcare program is to create a healthier community,” says LaSaundra Wade, the Coordinator of Healthcare Science for Beach High School.

The Community Education and Health Screening Clinic at Beach High School is a first for Georgia, says Wade.

“We are the first free-standing clinic in the state of Georgia that is actually located on a high school campus,” Wade said.

The Clinic is not just serving community members, it’s also training high school students for a career in healthcare.

“High school kids are actually able to work with real patients,” says Dr. Martha White, a nurse practitioner who helps with the clinic.

Ronald Polit, a student who is working at the clinic, says it’s helping him pursue his dream.

“It’s just a lifetime dream for me to be a nurse, a registered nurse,” says Ronald Polit.

Under the supervision of trained medical professionals, these students are taking patients blood pressure, drawing blood and helping screen for health issues.

Among today’s patients is Beach High School Biology Teacher, Jamila Youmans.

“My students, I’m actually a patient for them, so that’s actually a really good feeling. I’m really proud of them,” says Jamila Youmans.

The clinic is now welcoming community members. They’re offering services like blood pressure checks, cholesterol testing and diabetes testing.

“There are certain disparities that affect the community, especially the population of people that attend this area or this school such as heart attacks, diabetes, strokes and in the meanwhile were actually able to do something by combatting it or doing preventative work,” says Wade.

Whether or not you have insurance, the service is free.

“We really want people to come in and allow us to serve the community. That’s what we’re here for,” Wade said.

By coming in for a check-up, community members will also be offering students more opportunities to gain experience.

“We really want people to come out and experience what our students have to give back to this community,” says Wade.

For more information about the clinic or to book an appointment, click here.

