HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – It’s a movie you can’t help but see on Christmas Day, but have you ever wondered what it would be like to hear Ralphie and his family sing the legendary lines from “A Christmas Story?

“A Christmas Story the Musical” is on stage at the Arts Center of Coastal Carolina on Hilton Head Island right now.

If you are living under a rock and don’t know the show, it’s the story of Ralphie’s quest to get a Red Rider BB gun for Christmas.

The musical is through the eyes of the kids, following the same path as the legendary Christmas movie. This performance is extra special. The man directing it actually knew the family that the film was based on.

“This is my dad’s story,” said Director Mark Martino. “If you grew up in a small town, if it snowed at Christmas, if you ever wanted something so badly that you think you would die if you didn’t get it. This is the story for you.”

The show runs Tuesday through Saturday through December 31 at the Arts Center. Visit here for more information.

Remember, if you aren’t careful when you go, “you’ll put your eye out!”