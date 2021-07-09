A champion for children remembered in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Yolanda Negron, co-founder of the Martin de Porres Society, died earlier this week. She was 84.

She established the charity with her husband, Dr. George Negron, back in 1986.

Mrs. Negron and the Martin de Porres Society have been featured here on WSAV for many years — particularly during the holiday season — for providing food and toys to hundreds of area children and families in need.

The Negrons also established the organization’s signature program, Camp Lighthouse, a free weeklong summer camp for inner-city children to expose them to multicultural learning experiences.

A regular mass will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. James Catholic Church on Whitfield Avenue.

A funeral mass for Mrs. Negron will be held at a later date in March 2022.