POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Heroes will be honored Memorial Day weekend at the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.

Volunteers are needed to help lay 26,000 flags, each one representing the men and women who gave their lives defending our freedoms during World War II.

Click or tap here to sign up. Flags will be set out May 23rd through the 25th, ahead of the Flags for the Fallen event on the starting the Thursday of Memorial Day weekend.