A Bulloch County leader discuses issues the county's fire department is facing and proposes solution

STATESBORO, Ga., (WSAV)- There are concerns about keeping people safe from fires in some parts of bulloch county, but county leaders have a plan to solve the problems.

Thomas Couch, the Bulloch County manager said as the county's population grows, so have calls from people in rural areas asking for help, from the Bulloch County Fire Department.

He said response times have become a concern since the county's fire department is mostly volunteer based.

"Our volunteer firefighting core is eroding...and ultimately what's happeneing is this is creating a negative impact for some of our homeowners and businesses," Couch said.

Couch said this negative impact could also mean higher fire insurance rates for people in rural areas.

He said this is because a company, Insurance Services Office , that fire insurance agencies base rates off of, grades the areas fire departmets and their fire fighting capabilities. Less available firefighters, which leads to slow response times, is a detractor.

Another issue is being able to effectively fight a fire in rural areas.

"Particularly in more rural areas is water supply or getting an adequate amount of water supply to a fire scene. A lot of subdivisions have private water systems, however they don't have enough pressure and capacity to sustain water at a fire scene," Couch explained.

But, he said there are plans to fix these problems . Couch said a five year proposal has was presented to commisioners during a meeting that addresses fixing water infrastructure in rural areas and improves staffing.

" We feel compelled to gravitate towards.... if we have paid personel, that will agument the volunteers. And ultimately not only the insurance rates, but I think overall give us better fire protection," Couch said.