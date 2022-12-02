SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – There is always something special happening in Savannah, especially in December. Below are a few noteworthy events taking place in the city.

Meet Paula Deen at The Lady & Sons restaurant on Saturday 3 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Only those with a wristband will have the opportunity to meet Deen. To get a wristband, guests must go to the retail store at the restaurant starting as early as 8:30 a.m. and make a purchase. Deen will be available starting around 10 a.m.

Savannah’s Christmas Market is on Saturday at the Savannah Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Guests will have the opportunity to shop for Christmas gifts, take pictures with Santa and Buddy the Elf, send a letter to the North Pole, enjoy food and more. The entry is free.

Holiday Cookie Decorating will be held on Saturday at Plant Riverside District Generator Hall from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This event is kid-friendly and includes decorating your own gingerbread cookies with step-by-step instructions from Plant Riverside District’s team of pastry chefs. The price is $25 and includes six cookies, frosted-colored icing and assorted candies. Registration can be made by clicking here.

Tree of Light Memorial Service on Sunday at 6000 Business Center Dr. starting at 4:15 p.m. supports anyone in the community dealing with the death of a loved one, from any illness or cause, even those who weren’t Hospice Savannah patients. Inspirational music will be performed by Hospice Savannah staff and community vocalists. The gathering will last around 45 minutes.

Live Bagpipe Music will be featured on Sunday at the Westin Savannah Harbor Golf Resort & Spa’s River Lawn from 5 to 6 p.m. The music will be performed by Equinox Entertainment’s Craig Sherman. The event is free and open to the public.

Pictures with Santa opportunities will be on Sunday at Savannah Harley Davidson from 1 to 4 p.m. The photography will be by Corey Brooks. Those attending can get free digital images, coffee and Christmas cookies and for those with a motorcycle endorsement on their driver’s licenses will have the opportunity to go on a demo Harley Davidson motorcycle ride.