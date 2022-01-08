Savannahians encouraged to attend meetings discussing Fairgrounds project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The public is invited to attend two meetings on Jan. 12 to discuss the Fairgrounds project.

A virtual meeting will be held at 4 p.m. and the in-person meeting will follow at 6, detailing the timeline, ongoing engagement and feedback and other items requiring public opinion, the city of Savanah says.

To sign up to attend the virtual meeting, click or tap here. Those attending in person are required to wear masks. The full meetings will also be posted to the city’s Facebook and YouTube channel.

Residents will further questions are urged to email FairgoundsProject@savannahga.gov. Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Edwards Shabazz, the City of Savannah and P3 Joint Venture Group will host the meetings.