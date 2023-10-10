SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- We would like to follow up now with a clarification to a story we first brought you yesterday regarding the concerns of Skidaway Island residents and the future of the volunteer first responders there.

Communication between Chatham Emergency Services and Chatham County 911 is now being consolidated and managed by the Chatham County Government. Due to this communication merge, Chatham Emergency Services will no longer be dispatching its first responders and firefighters when 911 is called as it is a private entity.

The dispatch of emergency services will be directed entirely through Chatham County’s 911 system—this includes the residents of Skidaway Island.

Chatham County 911 will only dispatch those emergency services to agencies carrying a current and correct license- Skidaway First Responders are not fully licensed.