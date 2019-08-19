911 call released in Sun City alligator attack

OKATIE, S.C. (WSAV) – The 911 call made after a woman was attacked by an alligator in Sun City last week has been released.

“I need to know how much she’s bleeding,” the 911 operator can be heard saying in the recording. “If it’s been amputated, or if she just got bit.”

The caller can then be heard saying, “Badly! Right leg and her hand is almost chewed off,”.

The woman, 68, was walking her dog in Sun City, an age-restricted community, when the attack happened. The alligator is said to have been between eight and nine feet long. The gator has since been captured and euthanized.

The woman’s injuries were severe, but she is expected to recover.