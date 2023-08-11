SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Nine cafe workers have lost their jobs following this weekend’s protests at Foxy Loxy, Henny Penny and Fox & Fig. Over 20 cafe workers participated in demonstrations on Saturday.

Employees from those three cafes have unionized over the last few weeks asking their employers for better treatment, livable wages and more in their list of demands.

Owner of the three cafes, Jen Jenkins, released a statement Thursday saying they are “saddened by the aggressive actions taken by the Southern Service Workers Union and the disruption caused by last weekend’s guerilla action.”

“Their decision to invade our premises and disrupt and demand employees walk off the job not only upset customers… But was also damaging to the wellbeing and income of the demonstrator’s coworkers,” an excerpt of the statement reads.

In this statement they say that the nine employees fired participated in illegal collective bargaining practices.

Union members are now collecting signatures in the hopes that they will be reinstated. So far they’ve gotten over 1,100 signatures.

WSAV reached out to Sam Hughes, one of the workers. She says that the workers are not speaking right now except for their statement which calls their termination a retaliation.

See the full statement below.

In their statement, they ask the community for support in amplifying their demands which include higher wages and more communication with the owner.

They’re asking the public to, “help them to set the precedent for workers everywhere to be seen, heard and valued regardless of the perceived worth of labor.”