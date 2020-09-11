‘9/11 Remembrance Run’ honors fallen first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – 19 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, people around the world are still doing their part to ‘never forget’ what happened.

Soldiers and Marne community members gathered together at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield on Friday to honor the fallen first responders with a ‘Remembrance Run.’

“This is all in remembrance of the folks who lost their lives on 9/11: the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and the folks who went down in the field in Pennsylvania. This is all together to remember them, bring everyone together, so they’re all in our thoughts and prayers this day,” Wayne Reinhardt the event’s co-organizer and Chief Fire Inspector at Hunter Army Airfield, said.

Soldiers ran the 5K to remember heroes like Stephen Siller; an off-duty firefighter with Brooklyn’s Squad 1 who ran 3.5 miles through the Hugh. L. Carey Tunnel with 60 pounds of gear strapped to his back—racing to the Twin Towers where he gave his life saving others.

“It makes me feel really good to see all of the soldiers coming out. I was a soldier. I did 21 years in the army, so seeing these folks come out here, represent and do what they’re going to do, it’s a great thing,” Reindhardt added.

The Vice Chairman for the Chatham County Veterans Council stressed the importance of teaching younger generations the significance of September 11th.

“I really believe that if we understand what a strong nation we can be and how people really resent the level of freedom that we have and would like to see us give that up, I think that if we can commemorate this it gives us an opportunity to give back for these youngsters; cause a lot of these soldiers here today, soldiers, sailors, airmen, marines, men and women; might’ve not been born on 9/11,” Rich Noel said.

Reinhardt said ‘never forgetting’ is not optional: “As much as I hate to say this, I don’t want to see it happen again, so as long as we stay vigilant and keep doing what we’re doing and remember what happened that day it won’t happen again in the United States.”

Organizers plan to hold the run every year. For the 20th anniversary they plan to run down the airfield at Hunter.