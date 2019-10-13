8th Annual Bowlapalooza raises $113,000 for Savannah Ambucs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One local nonprofit is rolling out all of the stops for its eighth annual fundraiser.

Savannah Ambucs hosted Bowlapalooza on Saturday to raise funds for kids and adults with different abilities. The organization teamed up volunteers and Celebrity Bowlers with members of the Ambucs bowling league.

The organization announced at the event they have raised more than $113,000 this year. The money will be used to purchase amtrykes or custom therapeutic tricycles, provide college scholarships to therapy students and fund their bowling league.

Ambucs has hosted cost-free bowling sessions at AMF Savannah Lanes since 1965 for people with different mental and physical abilities.

