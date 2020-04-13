8 hurt, including 3 hospitalized after possible tornado strikes Wayne Co.

ODUM, Ga (WSAV) – Residents in Wayne County spent Monday cleaning up and removing items from what’s left of their homes after severe storms swept through the area.

Toppled trees smashed into windows and onto people’s houses in the Town of Odum along U.S. Hwy 341. The possible tornado also caused widespread power outages.

According to the National Weather Service, 35 homes were seriously damaged or destroyed. One resident, Frenchey Edenfield, said he and his family are trying to salvage anything they can after a tree fell onto his daughter-in-law’s home. He said he is thankful she and her kids got out in time.

“It was just a miracle that it didn’t wipe out our house because our house was out in the open more so than this one, but I’m glad we had them over there before this struck because they would have never survived it,” said Edenfield.

Richard Johnson, the EMA Director in Wayne County, said he is also relieved after finding out no one was killed in his area. Eight people were hurt and three of them were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Johnson said it’s a miracle that a father and his six-year-old son survived after their mobile home ripped off its foundation, flew into the air over power lines 12- 15 ft. high off the ground, and landed on its side.

According to Johnson, the father heard the alert from the National Weather Service before shielding his son from harm.

Hundreds of workers are on the ground in Jesup, trying to restore power and put tarps on people’s roofs. Johnson said social distancing may be even tougher to maintain, with large groups of contractors, firefighters, police officers and neighbors all working together to clean up the area. However, he hopes people will continue to listen to the warnings and advice that have already proven to save lives.

“They’re like an army,” said the EMA Director. “People bringing their tractors, their chain saws. People in this area just come together in times of crisis and they’re getting the job done.”

Johnson said he has requested 100 tarps from CEMA so families can protect their homes from any further rain damage over the next several weeks.