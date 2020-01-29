8 displaced in Southside Savannah house fire

House fire on Belfair Drive (Savannah Fire Rescue)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Officials are investigating the cause of a house fire in Southside Savannah.

According to Savannah Fire Rescue, crews were called to the fire on Belfair Drive around 5:25 p.m. Tuesday.

The department says a woman was babysitting at the time of the fire. She and the children were able to get out of the house and were not injured.

Savannah Fire says it appears the fire started in the wall, adding that firefighters were able to act quickly and prevent it from spreading.

Crews did have to cut power to the home. Eight people were displaced as a result.

Savannah Fire says the local Red Cross was called to provide housing assistance.

