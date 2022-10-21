Saint Helena Island, S.C. (WSAV) — A 72-year-old Saint Helena man was charged with sexual exploitation of a minor after police received a tip.

According to police, James R. Bishop of Saint Helena Island, S.C. was charged with 1st-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 3rd-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

The Sheriff’s Office received a tip earlier this month from a community member alleging that Bishop was involved in illegal activities. Police launched an investigation into Bishop, subsequently finding probable cause to search two locations the Bishop was associated with personally.

Investigators collected evidence and, through lawfully executed search warrants led to Bishop’s arrest.



Bishop is incarcerated at the Beaufort County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.



This is an ongoing investigation.