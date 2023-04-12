RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Under 50 families currently call Heartwood home. But, this development is going to be an epicenter in Bryan County as you’ll see houses continue to pop up well into the next decade.

Construction of houses in the Richmond Hill neighborhood first started over a year ago but that is just the tip of the iceberg.

“And you’ll see probably 60 to 80 homes a year…probably be our pace of sales. It’s a long-term master plan community, so we think this has got a 20 to 25-year horizon,” Bill Cunningham, VP of real estate

There’s a total of 7,000 acres of land to fill. In the same area, a St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital and a 7A high school are in the works as well as the Hyundai Mobis just a couple miles down the road from the neighborhood. The Mobis site alone will bring over a thousand jobs

With that, Heartwood expects to see a good bit of Hyundai cars in families’ driveways.

“I think there’s a reason why Hyundai selected Belfast Commerce Park at Heartwood and it’s about the lifestyle that we offer,” Cunningham told News 3. “And so we’re going to look to offer different types of residential to meet the needs of the folks that will be working in Belfast Commerce Park.”

The neighborhood, also labeled as a wellness community, is in partnership with the new St. Joseph’s Candler Hospital right across the street.

“And one of the initiatives that they’ve implemented here at Heartwood is Be Health. They have weekly events and have daily workout sessions here. And so it’s all part of a quantifiable program that if you live here you’ll have a healthier life.”

Management with Heartwood also tells us this development is an extension of Richmond Hill and welcomes all residents around to its events.

For a list of events visit heartwoodlife.com.