HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Hundreds of face masks were given away on Hilton Head Island Saturday.

The Hilton Head-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Hilton Head handed out 700 free masks to everyone coming and going from the grocery in Shelter Cove. Organizers say the goal is to protect citizens and tourists from COVID-19.

The Hilton Head Town Council will hold its own emergency meeting on Monday morning to vote on a mandatory mask policy on the island.