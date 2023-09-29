PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV) – A woman was found dead Friday as crews were responding to a house fire in Port Royal.

According to the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, crews were called to a structure fire off of Columbia Avenue just after 7 a.m.

Officials said firefighters began working on the interior of the home and immediately searched the home for occupants.

courtesy of the City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department



That’s when the 70-year-old woman was found deceased, according to the department.

Chief Ross Vezin said the home suffered heavy damage.

He added that the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and South Carolina State Fire have been called in to investigate.