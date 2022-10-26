METTER, Ga. (WSAV) — A child died early Tuesday morning after being hit by an SUV in Metter on GA 46 in Candler County.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, a GMC Yukon was traveling west on GA 46 near Register Road, while 7-year-old Daniela Carolina Vasquez Mazariegos and her mother were standing in the eastbound lane waiting for traffic to clear.

Mazariegos broke free from her mother and ran into the westbound lane where she was struck by the SUV. She was pronounced dead at Memorial Hospital in Savannah.

According to the child’s obituary, Mazariegos was in the first grade at Metter Elementary School and was a member of the Holy Family Catholic Church. She enjoyed riding her bicycle, painting and coloring, and playing soccer.