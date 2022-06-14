SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A container ship was stuck in the Savannah River Tuesday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Officials said seven tugboats were used to free the Maersk Surabaya, which had run aground.

According to MarineTraffic, the vessel’s current draught — or depth of water needed to float the ship — is 12.4 meters (roughly 40 feet).

The ship, built in 2006, originated from the Port of Charleston, MarineTraffic reported.

No injuries or pollution was reported in the incident, the Coast Guard said.