SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will present the fourth annual Kwanzaa Krawl at various restaurants throughout the city starting Tuesday, Dec. 26.
The event aims to showcase local restaurants, artists and vendors who help shape Savannah’s unique African-American culture.
Donations and proceeds collected throughout the weeklong crawl will benefit Save Our Youth Savannah.
Each night through Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m., a local restaurant will serve as the host site with music featuring Royal Ethiopian Sound. Local historians and speakers will offer expressions for each of the seven principles:
- Umoja: Unity – to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.
- Kujichagulia: Self-Determination – to define ourselves, name ourselves, create for ourselves, and speak for ourselves.
- Ujima: Collective Work and Responsibility – to build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and solve them together.
- Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics – to build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together.
- Nia: Purpose – to make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community to restore our people to their traditional greatness.
- Kuumba: Creativity – to always do as much as we can, in the way we can, to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it.
- Imani: Faith – to believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.
Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, the annual heritage celebration honors African-American culture. Kwanzaa was born out of the Watts riots in Los Angeles as a way to unite the community.
Kwanzaa Krawl full schedule
Day 1: UMOJA
Tuesday, Dec. 26
B. NICOLE BISTRO
1639 E. Victory Drive
Featuring: Dr. Amir J. Toure
Day 2: KUJICHAGULIA
Wednesday, Dec. 27
2 CHEFS GULLAH GEECHEE
2007 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Featuring: Amen Kush
Day 3: UJIMA
Thursday, Dec. 28
KOOL VIBES PIZZA & WINGS
4501 Montgomery St.
Featuring: Lillian Baptiste
Day 4: UJAMAA
Friday, Dec. 29
ODYSSEY 2.0
65 W. Fairmont Ave.
Featuring: Temakha Maakheru
Day 5: NIA
Saturday, Dec. 30
KREOLE KITCHEN
1800 E. Victory Dr.
Featuring: Darien Harper
Day 6: KUUMBA
Sunday, Dec. 31
KIM’S CAFE
714 Martin Luther King Blvd.
Featuring: Randy Quarterman
Day 7: IMANI
Monday, Jan. 1
UNFORGETTABLE
DELI & BAKERY
238 Eisenhower Dr.
Featuring: Salt Wata Players