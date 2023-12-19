SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter will present the fourth annual Kwanzaa Krawl at various restaurants throughout the city starting Tuesday, Dec. 26.

The event aims to showcase local restaurants, artists and vendors who help shape Savannah’s unique African-American culture.

Donations and proceeds collected throughout the weeklong crawl will benefit Save Our Youth Savannah.

Each night through Sunday, Jan. 1, at 7 p.m., a local restaurant will serve as the host site with music featuring Royal Ethiopian Sound. Local historians and speakers will offer expressions for each of the seven principles:

Umoja: Unity – to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race. Kujichagulia: Self-Determination – to define ourselves, name ourselves, create for ourselves, and speak for ourselves. Ujima: Collective Work and Responsibility – to build and maintain our community together and make our brothers’ and sisters’ problems our problems and solve them together. Ujamaa: Cooperative Economics – to build and maintain our own stores, shops, and other businesses and to profit from them together. Nia: Purpose – to make our collective vocation the building and developing of our community to restore our people to their traditional greatness. Kuumba: Creativity – to always do as much as we can, in the way we can, to leave our community more beautiful and beneficial than we inherited it. Imani: Faith – to believe with all our heart in our people, our parents, our teachers, our leaders, and the righteousness and victory of our struggle.

Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga, the annual heritage celebration honors African-American culture. Kwanzaa was born out of the Watts riots in Los Angeles as a way to unite the community.

Kwanzaa Krawl full schedule

Day 1: UMOJA

Tuesday, Dec. 26

B. NICOLE BISTRO

1639 E. Victory Drive

Featuring: Dr. Amir J. Toure

Day 2: KUJICHAGULIA

Wednesday, Dec. 27

2 CHEFS GULLAH GEECHEE

2007 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Featuring: Amen Kush

Day 3: UJIMA

Thursday, Dec. 28

KOOL VIBES PIZZA & WINGS

4501 Montgomery St.

Featuring: Lillian Baptiste

Day 4: UJAMAA

Friday, Dec. 29

ODYSSEY 2.0

65 W. Fairmont Ave.

Featuring: Temakha Maakheru

Day 5: NIA

Saturday, Dec. 30

KREOLE KITCHEN

1800 E. Victory Dr.

Featuring: Darien Harper

Day 6: KUUMBA

Sunday, Dec. 31

KIM’S CAFE

714 Martin Luther King Blvd.

Featuring: Randy Quarterman

Day 7: IMANI

Monday, Jan. 1

UNFORGETTABLE

DELI & BAKERY

238 Eisenhower Dr.

Featuring: Salt Wata Players