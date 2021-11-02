64 potential jurors picked for final selection in death of Ahmaud Arbery trial

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley speaks with the defense attorneys about a motion regarding questioning a juror during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2021 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Sixty-four potential jurors have now been selected in the trial over the death of Ahmaud Arbery.

Jury duty notices were mailed to 1,000 people in Georgia, widdled down to the “magic number” of 64. That group will be narrowed to 12 jurors and four alternates.

First Coast News reports the racial makeup of the jury is nearly 80 percent white and the majority female. Just six jurors are Black men and seven are Black women.

Attorneys are hopeful opening statements will be possible Thursday.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael have been charged with murder along with their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, for chasing and shooting Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man, as he ran in their neighborhood. Defense attorneys say the shooting was in self-defense.