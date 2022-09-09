HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue along with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fire in Palmetto Dunes that killed a 63-year-old man from Missouri early this morning.

According to officials, emergency services were dispatched to 1 Dinghy Lane in Palmetto Dunes, Hilton Head Island around 3:00 a.m. this morning regarding a structural fire. Hilton Head Fire Rescue successfully extinguished the fire at the scene.

Photos provided by Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue.

Upon further investigation, the residence was occupied by six people who were vacationing on Hilton Head Island when the fire took place. Four of the occupants inside the home made it out safe and unharmed. One person was transported by emergency services in order to be treated for injuries. Another person was found deceased in the home.

Officials say that the damage to the home was significant.



The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is assisting the Sheriff’s Office and Fire Rescue to determine what caused the fire and where it started, which is standard practice when there is a fatality.