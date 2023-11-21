BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — Every day, many people drive down Ribaut Road. That’s a big reason why Beaufort County wants to improve the roadway and make it safer.

Reimagining Ribaut Road is a joint initiative from Beaufort County, the City of Beaufort and the Town of Port Royal.

Still in its early planning stages, the $61 million project has been a hot topic in the county.

“We know that it has a very high price tag, and we understand that it will probably take years to integrate it completely,” said Van Willis, Port Royal’s town manager. “But you have to be forward-thinking and get out in front of these problems if you can.”

Lady’s Island Drive, which sees frequent traffic jams, would get a major change. In the proposal is a “channelized right-turn lane” meant to ease traffic in that area.

Willis said that could greatly reduce backups.

“It is a major pinch point in northern Beaufort County and obviously impacts us significantly because of the volume of traffic that moves through that intersection,” Willis said. “We’re seeing 34-35,000 cars a day that travel that corridor and this has become a major point of contention, the lack of mobility through that intersection.”

Pinckney Boulevard, Mossy Oaks Road and Paris Road will also see improvements. Making Ribaut Road more bikeable and walkable is also part of the plan.

This year, the county has been getting feedback from residents and municipalities. Hearing from the community and thoroughly explaining the plans is key.

“They’re the ones using the road on a daily basis. So having them provide the feedback so that we can kind of fine-tune some of those improvements. But it’s also educational process because sometimes, road construction concepts that may seem ridiculous to the public actually have real impacts and do things that they don’t anticipate.”

The county has had rounds of comments from both the public and elected officials. Soon, they’ll be finalizing the plan and bring it back county council.