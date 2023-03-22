HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is still working to locate family members of a man whose remains were found back in 2016.

Paciano “Shorty” Lopez-Morales was reported missing by close friends on May 25, 2015, according to BCSO.

The 54-year-old had been living on Bluebell Lane but moved out about five days before his disappearance. Around that time, Lopez-Morales’ family members in Mexico also lost contact with him.

BCSO said Lopez-Morales complained of his ears hurting a short time before he went missing, though he didn’t have any known diagnosed medical conditions. There was also no reason to believe he was a danger to himself or others, the sheriff’s office noted.

It wasn’t until December 24, 2016, that BCSO was contacted about a human skull found in the woods near Spanish Wells Road. A resident had been clearing debris left over from Hurricane Matthew when he discovered the remains.

Personal items of Lopez-Morales were found in the area. Further analysis confirmed the remains were those of Lopez-Morales.

Meanwhile, the cause and manner of his death remain undetermined.

Now, BCSO continues its efforts to find Lopez-Morales’ family so that his remains may be returned to them.

Anyone with information on his family members is asked to contact the Beaufort County Coroner’s Office at 843-255-5150 or 843-255-5153.