WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Several children had a scare they’ll never forget last Friday when the school bus they were riding in overturned.

The bus ran off the road into a ditch and then rolled into a creek embankment on Buffalo Road, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash left six children hurt with two of them being taken to the hospital, according to the Georgia State Patrol. The bus driver was cited for distracted driving.