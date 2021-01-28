53rd annual RBC Heritage to have limited spectators & strict COVID-19 protocols

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Heritage Classic Foundation announced the 53rd annual RBC Heritage will take place with limited spectators on-site, and strict health and safety protocols in place.

The Heritage Classic Foundation says they have worked with the Town of Hilton Head, the State of South Carolina and the PGA TOUR to develop a plan that includes a limited number of sponsors and fans in open air and socially-distanced settings.

The tournament has implemented a number of new protocols to keep everyone safe during the event.

Related Content Webb Simpson battles elements, strong field to win 2020 RBC Heritage

The skyboxes and private hospitality venues will be replaced with open air villages and concession areas.

The use of facial coverings will be mandatory for the event.

Officials say permanent and temporary structures will have complete daily sanitization.

The tournament takes place April 12-18.

With fewer tickets available for distribution, the Heritage Classic Foundation plans to work first with the tournament’s official partners, then open sales to past ticket buyers.

For updates on tickets available to the general public, visit www.rbcheritage.com.