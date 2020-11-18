5,000 masks to be given away at dentist’s office in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Five thousand masks will be distributed in Ridgeland Friday morning thanks to a local partnership with Mask Across America.

The group has teamed up with public relations firm Tavia MD Agency for the mask giveaway at Earl Bostick Sr., DMD & Associates Family Dentistry.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, members of the community can stop by the dentist’s office, located at 10832 N. Jacob Smart Blvd. in Ridgeland, to receive a mask.

Mask Across America works to distribute masks to underprivileged communities as the COVID-19 crisis continues. The group most recently helped distribute 20,000 masks in Atlanta.