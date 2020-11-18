5,000 masks to be given away at dentist’s office in Ridgeland

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Five thousand masks will be distributed in Ridgeland Friday morning thanks to a local partnership with Mask Across America.

The group has teamed up with public relations firm Tavia MD Agency for the mask giveaway at Earl Bostick Sr., DMD & Associates Family Dentistry.

From 8 a.m. to noon on Friday, members of the community can stop by the dentist’s office, located at 10832 N. Jacob Smart Blvd. in Ridgeland, to receive a mask.

Mask Across America works to distribute masks to underprivileged communities as the COVID-19 crisis continues. The group most recently helped distribute 20,000 masks in Atlanta.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories