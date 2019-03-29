500 city employees clean Savannah's littered streets

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Hundreds of city employees rolled up their sleeves and hit the streets Friday to clean up the city of Savannah.

Employees cleaned 33 spots downtown, on the Southside and on the islands.

The city hopes if people see 500 volunteers with trash bags and orange vests, they will think twice before littering.

"Littering is a big problem in this community and I'm personally very happy to be a part of this public awareness campaign because a lot of people don't think about it," said Julie McLean, a city engineer.

McLean says trash does more than make Savannah look bad. It also increases spending on clean up.

"It ends up washing into the city storm drains, which can clog the city storm drain pipes, which can lead to potential flooding in our community," she said.

She adds that clean streets will only last if you do your part, too.

"It's a matter of civic pride. If you care about your community and you're proud of your community, then you should take care of it," said McLean.