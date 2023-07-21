SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With temperatures reaching record highs in our region, it’s important to find fun and easy ways to increase your water intake. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that staying hydrated is key to preventing heat illness.

We have gathered tips to make drinking water fun and easy for you and your family.

The Mayo Clinic says that establishing a routine could help you stay hydrated. For example, every time you complete a task, take a sip.

Start tracking your water intake with friends. Sometimes, all we need is a little healthy competition to make drinking water fun again.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “flavorizing” your water could also be a great option. You can personalize your routine with mint, lemon, lime or even other fruits like strawberries.

Eat more foods with high water content. Melons, cucumbers, lettuce and celery are fruits and vegetables with plenty of water.

Lastly, the Mayo Clinic says drinking more water does not mean you have to give up your favorite refreshments. Alternating drinks is another option. Every time you finish one cup of juice, drink a glass of water.

The National Institute of Health tells us that you lose water every time you sweat, use the restroom or even breathe. It is important to constantly replace these losses.

Finding fun ways to stay hydrated could keep you and your family safe this summer.