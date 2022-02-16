5 restaurants you have to visit in Beaufort

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Whether you’re craving burgers or barbecue, there are plenty of places to grab a meal in Beaufort. Here are five places in the area that you should try.

Q on Bay

If you’re craving barbecue, then this is the place to go. Q on Bay has Brunswick stew, wings, ribs and anything else you can think of at a barbecue restaurant. Their delicious meals include burgers, flounder and turkey melts.

Q on Bay is located on Bay Street and their website can be found through the link here. They are open until 9 p.m. on Sunday through Wednesday and until 10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday.

Lost Local

Lost Local serves seafood, drinks and tacos. They have carnitas, barbacoa and even fried green tomatoes. If you’re looking for something fresh, Lost Local on Bay Street is the place to go.

The hours for Lost Local vary depending on the day, and they are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. You can find more information about their hours on their website through the link here.

Blacksheep

If you’re looking for something on the fancier side, why not get a reservation at Blacksheep? This place is a hot commodity that is currently booked out until April, so you’ll have to plan in advance if you want to visit. Their menus change based on the availability of products, but their current February menu includes carnitas with pickled onions and avocado hot sauce.

Blacksheep is open Wednesday through Saturday for reservation only dinners. Their website can be found through the link here. They are located at the corner of Boundary and Harrington streets.

Bricks on Boundary

If you’re on the hunt for a bar and grill, then look no further. Bricks on Boundary is the perfect place to grab a drink and a burger. They serve wings, salads and half pound burgers as well as sandwiches.

Bricks on Boundary is located on Boundary Street. Their hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday through Wednesday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. You can find more information on their website by clicking the link here.

Plums

You can sit outdoors and enjoy the waterfront view at Plums. They serve salads, burgers and sandwiches, along with select beer and wine. One of their options is a Biarritz sandwich which includes smoked turkey, bacon and brie, with a house-made strawberry mayonnaise.

Plums is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day of the week on Bay Street. You can check out their website for more information by visiting the link here.