5 places to grab dinner in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – There are plenty of places to get a good meal in Statesboro. If you’re looking for somewhere good to eat, here are five options to get you started.

The Saucy Shrimp

The Saucy Shrimp is a seafood restaurant that serves shrimp, crab, crawfish and other seafood. For the picky eater, they also have chicken options. They are open until 9 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday and 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. They are located on Route 301 and their website can be visited by clicking the link here.

Fordham’s Farmhouse

In the mood for some classic homestyle cooking? Fordham’s has you covered. This buffet-style restaurant has all the southern classics including fried chicken, beef liver and turnip greens. They are located on Highway 80 and are open until 7:30 p.m. on Monday through Friday. They are closed Saturday but open on Sunday until 2 p.m. You can check out their website by visiting the link here.

Del Sur Taqueria & Cantina

This restaurant serves non-traditional fusion Tex-Mex dishes with a Southern twist. They have a plethora of options from their poké bowls to their jerk chicken quesadillas. They are located on South Main Street and their hours vary depending on the day. You can check out their website for more information about their hours as well as their Pooler location, which is coming soon, by clicking the link here.

The SmoQue Pit

If you’re looking for barbecue, your search can come to a happy ending. Located on South Main Street, the SmoQue Pit has all you need. They are typically open until 9 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday, but their hours sometimes vary due to COVID-related staff shortages. You can check out their Facebook page by visiting the link here to find up to date information about their hours.

Gnat’s Landing

Gnat’s Landing is a bar and grill that serves American and Mexican style cuisine along with seafood and sandwiches. Located on Main Street, they have delicious options like Ahi Tuna and build your own burgers They are open until 1 a.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, 10 p.m. on Sunday and 12 a.m. on Monday. You can check out their website by visiting the link here.