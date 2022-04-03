COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Five people were injured in a Colleton County shooting Friday night.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s County (CCSO) said the shooting happened on Logan Farm Road around 11:30 p.m. CCSO said it was responding to a call of a people shooting at each other.

All suffered at least one gunshot wound and were taken to a local hospital. One is in critical but stable condition, CCSO said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and CCSO are investigating the shooting. Police urge anyone with information to call 843-594-2211 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.