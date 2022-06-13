SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Five people face charges for illegally receiving thousands of COVID-19 relief funds.

The group received a combined $130,000 through the funds. Each illegally applied for Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Each could face up to 30 years in prison and be fined up to $250,000.

“CARES Act funding provided a valuable safety net for small businesses that struggled financially during the worst of the global pandemic,” Estes said. “With our law enforcement partners, we will continue to identify and hold accountable those who would attempt to exploit these public assistance programs for their own personal enrichment.”

The Southern District charged the following:

Brandon Lamar Williams, a/k/a “NH Skilo,” 30, of Savannah, charged in a second superseding federal indictment with two counts of Wire Fraud related to fraudulent applications for Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Williams also is charged in seven other counts with drug and firearm charges that carry penalties of up to life in prison.

Cameron Mills, 30, of Hephzibah, Ga., charged with Bank Fraud; False Statement on a Loan Application; and Wire Fraud, related to applications that enabled him to secure a PPP loan.

Jennai Mance, 34, of Fort Stewart, Ga., charged and pled guilty to Wire Fraud, related to a PPP application.

Matthew Patsches, 24, of Hudson, Fla., pled guilty to an information charging him with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, related to two April 2021 applications for PPP loans.

Willie Craft, 28, of Round Rock, Texas, charged with Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud, related to a PPP application and Economic Injury Disaster Loan application.

Estes urges anyone with information about COVID-19 fraud to call the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) Hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF Web Complaint Form.