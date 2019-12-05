5 displaced in early Thursday morning fire in Long County

LONG COUNTY, Ga (WSAV) – According to Capt. Nick Maxwell, Operations Officer for the Long/Ludowici Volunteer Fire and Rescue Fire Department, 5 people have been displaced after their mobile home was destroyed by fire.

Maxwell said fire units arrived shortly after 6 am and discovered the home located on the 200 block of Tovar Road 80 percent engulfed in flames.

Maxwell said it took about 45 minutes to bring the fire under control.

Fire units from Tattnall, Liberty also assisted with mutual aid.

According to Maxwell the fire may have started in one of the homes bedroom, how it started is currently under investigation.

No injuries were reported.

3 adults and 2 children have been affected by the fire and the Red Cross has been called in to provide assistance.