Masquerade ball held on Hilton Head Island to honor MLK

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — While many Martin Luther King Jr. Day observances have been canceled due to COVID concerns, the fourth annual Black Excellence Masquerade Ball went on as planned.

Members of the Bluffton MLK Day Observance Committee say they took extra precautions to make sure event guests were safe when they attended the event held Friday night on Hilton Head Island.

News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw had the pleasure of serving as the emcee of the event that honored African Americans from our region whose work has improved their culture and their communities; much like the work of Dr. Martin Luther King Junior.

The chairperson of the event says highlighting the accomplishments of notable African Americans in our community is important to our nation’s history and its something she remains passionate about:

In addition to recognizing the accomplishments of various people of color in various walks of life, special honors were presented to three local individuals for the legacies they’ve built. Laura Bush received the lifetime achievement award; Michael Lewis, the social justice award; and chef BJ Dennis will accept the Gullah-Geechee gatekeeper award.

The event was held at the Northridge event venue where guests wore mask and ticket sales were limited to 50% capacity to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.