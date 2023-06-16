SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Friday marks four years since Joseph Taylor went missing out of Savannah.

He was last seen on Wexler Street in Carver Heights. Family members told News 3 he was supposed to come over for Father’s Day dinner, but never showed up.

According to his family, he suffers from dementia and is in need of medication.

In 2019, two days after he was last seen, his truck was found abandoned in Millen. But the family says he didn’t know anyone there.

A few months later, there was a possible sighting of Taylor in Augusta — but it’s not clear how credible that lead was.

There haven’t been any new leads since.

The family of the now 83-year-old man has set up a GoFundMe in hopes of receiving enough money to hire a private investigator.

Taylor is 5-foot-9 and weighs 160 lbs.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Savannah Police Department at 912-651-6742.