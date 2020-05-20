4 rescued from sinking boat near Tybee

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Crews rescued four people after receiving a “vessel in distress” call off of the Wassaw Sound on Wednesday.

According to the Coast Guard, a call came in just before 11:30 a.m. about a 17-foot vessel sinking in the surf. The agency sent an Air Station Savannah MH-65 Dolphin helicopter to assist.

The Tybee Island Fire Department (TIFD) also deployed two staff members on their SeaDoo SAR, a search and rescue watercraft, after speaking with the Coast Guard. But TIFD said the vessel was in water that was too shallow to access.

photo: Ernie Laessig

photo: Ernie Laessig

photo: Ernie Laessig

photo: Ernie Laessig

photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 7

photo: U.S. Coast Guard District 7

Shortly after noon, the Coast Guard was able to hoist the boaters by helicopter. Officials say all of the boaters were wearing life jackets and are reported to be in good condition.

“Big thanks to all agencies working together to keep not only our community but all surrounding communities safe,” TIFD stated.

According to the Coast Guard, the owner of the vessel is planning to salvage it.