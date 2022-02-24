PORT WENTWORTH, Ga. (WSAV) — Thursday night four members of the Port Wentworth city council gathered for a regularly scheduled meeting that the mayor had previously canceled after the resignation of the city attorney.

Mayor Gary Norton was not present. neither was former mayor and current councilor, Glenn Jones.

“And so you will know we have contacted Councilman Jones and our Mayor Norton,” Councilman Thomas Barbee said. “And still, as of today, since the 27th of January, we have not heard not one phone call returned, not one text message returned. Not one email returned.”

Council members appointed a new interim city manager Steve Davis and Scott Robasaw as the city attorney.

Many residents who attended questioned the legitimacy of what was happening without a full council and the mayor present.

“The new appointments tonight were illegal. This was not a legitimate meeting,” Adam Ramos said. “They appointed city staff that was not supposed to be appointed. It should have been done in the regular session council.”

More frustration came when council members tried to pass new council rules and procedures without explaining the reasons behind them.

“There’s no city attorney present,” Ramos said to Barbee. “No, you are not going to blast through this like this. No, you are not.”

“There’s a call for a vote,” Barbee said in response.

“This is smoke and mirrors man,” the resident said. “This meeting should actually not have taken place.”

Mayor Gary Norton told News 3 by phone that he didn’t attend because he says it was not a legal meeting.

Norton acknowledged that he hasn’t communicated with the four members of council who attended the meeting and has no intention of doing so, because he says what they’re doing to the city is wrong.