4 injured in explosion at Hazlehurst wood pellet mill

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – An explosion at a wood pellet mill in Hazlehurst sent four people to the hospital Thursday.

Jeff Davis County Sheriff Preston Bohannon says a fire broke out shortly after 4:30 p.m. at Hazlehurst Wood Pellets, located on Highway 341.

Bohannon said two victims were flown by emergency helicopter to a hospital for treatment of burns. The two other victims were reportedly transported to Jeff Davis Hospital.

Hazlehurst-Jeff Davis County Fire Rescue Chief Charles Wasdin said an explosion was heard inside the factory, but the cause remains under investigation.

He said the plant recently upgraded its fire suppression system, which helped control the scene until his units could arrive.

The chief said crews likely remain at the mill for the next hour monitoring hotspots.

For those wanting to offer support, the department asks for prayers — and possibly snacks.

According to the mill’s parent company, Fram Renewable Fuels, Hazlehurst Wood Pellets started up in late 2013 and underwent construction in recent years.