SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Four people have been indicted this month in the Southern District of Georgia on federal firearms charges.

Officials say it’s thanks to Project Safe Neighborhoods’ collaboration with law enforcement agencies including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI. The goal of the project is to reduce violent crime, which includes targeting convicted felons who carry guns illegally.

The four individuals indicted in the July term of the U.S. District Court Grand Jury include:

Marqus Jamal Flanders, 37, of Brunswick, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Fentanyl, and MDMA; Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Drug Trafficking Crime; and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Jonathan Duncan, 38, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon;

Jaques B. Pope, 31, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon; and,

Chester Morgan, 53, of Savannah, charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Possessing a firearm after conviction for a previous felony carries a statutory penalty of up to 15 years in prison. There is no parole in the federal system.

“In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we are committed to the safety and security of our communities,” said Jill Steinberg, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “Removing guns from the hands of violent criminals and convicted felons makes all of us safer.”